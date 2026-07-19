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60
30:60
فاصبر ان وعد الله حق ولا يستخفنك الذين لا يوقنون ٦٠
فَٱصْبِرْ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ وَلَا يَسْتَخِفَّنَّكَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُوقِنُونَ ٦٠
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
وَلَا
يَسۡتَخِفَّنَّكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٦٠
Sois donc patient, car la promesse d’Allah est vérité. Et que ceux qui ne croient pas fermement ne t’ébranlent pas !
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 32 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:60
Bismillah
We sometimes forget how human our beloved prophet Mohammadﷺ truly was.
Because his strength was so constant, his patience so endless, that we begin to imagine him as someone who stood above pain, above fear, above heartbreak. But he didn’t. He felt everything, deeply, intensely, painfully, just like any human heart would.
So when Allah said to him, “Be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is true. And do not let those who lack cer...
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