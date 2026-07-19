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Ar-Rum
46
30:46
ومن اياته ان يرسل الرياح مبشرات وليذيقكم من رحمته ولتجري الفلك بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ٤٦
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٤٦
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُرۡسِلَ
ٱلرِّيَاحَ
مُبَشِّرَٰتٖ
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم
مِّن
رَّحۡمَتِهِۦ
وَلِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٤٦
Parmi Ses signes, Il envoie les vents comme annonciateurs, pour vous faire goûter de Sa miséricorde et pour que le vaisseau vogue, par Son ordre, et que vous recherchiez de Sa grâce. Peut-être seriez-vous reconnaissants !
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Rayaan Shafi
Suivre
il y a 5 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:46
I was sitting on a bench, and the wind was stronger than usual as it was blowing into my face, but I was enjoying that.
I reflected that the way that I faced the wind is also the way that I should face life. I should let life softly touch me, the way that I allowed the strong winds to softly filter through me. I don't have to resist what's coming. I don't always have to be so alert or defensive. I don't have to try to seem as if I am greater, sm...
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27
15
Sarah R
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:46
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
And one of His signs is that He sends the winds, ushering in good news ˹of rain˺ so that He may give you a taste of His mercy, and that ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful. (30:46)
Raindrops fall, giving...
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3
0
Umar Shariff
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 30:46
Have you tasted it?
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ
'...so that He may give you a taste of His mercy,..' (Qur'aan 30:46)
Some love to pray longer & Some see it as a burden
Some enjoy reading the Qur'aan & Some think it to be boring
Some constantly remember Allah & Some always need a reminder
Some give charity seeking His face without hesitation & Some cringe every time
Some look forward to meeting Allah in their Qiyaam every night & Som...
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6
2
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