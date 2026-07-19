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Ar-Rum
37
30:37
اولم يروا ان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٣٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣٧
N’ont-ils pas vu qu’Allah dispense Ses dons ou les restreint à qui Il veut ? Il y a en cela des preuves pour des gens qui croient.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
J Yousef
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
Publié dans
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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