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As-Saffat
36
37:36
ويقولون اينا لتاركو الهتنا لشاعر مجنون ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ أَئِنَّا لَتَارِكُوٓا۟ ءَالِهَتِنَا لِشَاعِرٍۢ مَّجْنُونٍۭ ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ
أَئِنَّا
لَتَارِكُوٓاْ
ءَالِهَتِنَا
لِشَاعِرٖ
مَّجۡنُونِۭ
٣٦
et disaient : "Allons-nous abandonner nos divinités pour un poète fou ?"
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
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