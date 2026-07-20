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As-Saffat
31
37:31
فحق علينا قول ربنا انا لذايقون ٣١
فَحَقَّ عَلَيْنَا قَوْلُ رَبِّنَآ ۖ إِنَّا لَذَآئِقُونَ ٣١
فَحَقَّ
عَلَيۡنَا
قَوۡلُ
رَبِّنَآۖ
إِنَّا
لَذَآئِقُونَ
٣١
La parole de notre Seigneur s’est donc réalisée contre nous; certes, nous allons goûter [au châtiment].
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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