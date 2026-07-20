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As-Saffat
24
37:24
وقفوهم انهم مسيولون ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْـُٔولُونَ ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُم
مَّسۡـُٔولُونَ
٢٤
Et arrêtez-les: car ils doivent être interrogés."
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Suivre
il y a 17 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 37:24
In his epic book of history, ibn Kathir included the following report:
[قال مقاتل بن حيان رحمه الله : صليت وراء عمر بن عبد العزيز فقرأ : {وقفوهم إنهم مسئولون} فجعل يكررها وما يستطيع أن يتجاوزها . ]
Muqatil ibn Hayyan said:
I prayed behind 'Umar ibn 'Abd al-'Aziz and he recited
[وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْئُولُونَ]
"Stop them. They will certainly be questioned." [al-Saffat ayah 24]
and he kept repeating it, unable to move beyond it.
[al-Bi...
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