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As-Saffat
22
37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٢٢
"Rassemblez les injustes et leurs épouses et tout ce qu’ils adoraient,
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Umar Shariff
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 37:56, 37:22
The Party you wish NOT to go
Sharik said, narrating from Simak, from An-Nu`man:'I heard Umar say:
احْشُرُوا الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا وَأَزْوَاجَهُمْ
(Assemble those who did wrong, together with their companions),
means, `Those who are like them. So those who committed Zina will be gathered with others who committed Zina, those who dealt in Riba will be gathered with others who dealt in Riba, those who drank wine will be gathered with others who drank...
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