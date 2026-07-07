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Al-Jinn
5
72:5
وانا ظننا ان لن تقول الانس والجن على الله كذبا ٥
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن تَقُولَ ٱلْإِنسُ وَٱلْجِنُّ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا ٥
وَأَنَّا
ظَنَنَّآ
أَن
لَّن
تَقُولَ
ٱلۡإِنسُ
وَٱلۡجِنُّ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبٗا
٥
Et nous pensions que ni les humains ni les djinns ne sauraient jamais proférer de mensonge contre Allah.
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Référencement
Ayah 72:5
'Assume the best regarding them [i.e., those transmitting religious knowledge], perhaps thinking that none would dare fabricate lies against Allah, the Lord of the Worlds.
However, the crucial pedagogical lesson ( ad-dars at-tarbawi) here is the absolute necessity of verification and authentication (at-tathabbut) in matters pertaining to the Religion (ad-Dīn), and the imperative of acquiring knowledge (al-'ilm) exclusively from trustworthy and r...
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