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Al-Ahzab
68
33:68
ربنا اتهم ضعفين من العذاب والعنهم لعنا كبيرا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلْعَنْهُمْ لَعْنًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِهِمۡ
ضِعۡفَيۡنِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلۡعَنۡهُمۡ
لَعۡنٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٦٨
Ô notre Seigneur, inflige-leur deux fois le châtiment et maudis-les d’une grande malédiction."
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Mohannad Hakeem
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:67-68
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
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