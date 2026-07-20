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Al-Ahzab
43
33:43
هو الذي يصلي عليكم وملايكته ليخرجكم من الظلمات الى النور وكان بالمومنين رحيما ٤٣
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى يُصَلِّى عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتُهُۥ لِيُخْرِجَكُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۚ وَكَانَ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ رَحِيمًۭا ٤٣
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يُصَلِّي
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَمَلَٰٓئِكَتُهُۥ
لِيُخۡرِجَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
إِلَى
ٱلنُّورِۚ
وَكَانَ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
رَحِيمٗا
٤٣
C’est Lui qui prie sur vous, - ainsi que Ses anges, - afin qu’Il vous fasse sortir des ténèbres à la lumière; et Il est Miséricordieux envers les croyants.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 39 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:43, 20:14
Bismillah
When I read 'He is the One who sends salah upon you…' — يُصَلِّي عَلَيْكُم — and then hear the command 'Establish the salah' — أَقِمِ الصَّلَاةَ — I feel them speaking to each other, like two halves of one heartbeat.
One is Allah’s turning toward me; the other is my turning toward Him. His salah descends — mercy, light, remembrance — and my salah rises — gratitude, surrender, longing. Between the two, there is a continuous dialogue....
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14
4
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 39 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:43
Bismillah
When I sit with the words 'يُصَلِّي عَلَيْكُم', I feel the weight of a phrase that’s both intimate and cosmic.
It isn’t just 'He prays for you' — how could the Eternal pray? It’s more like He turns toward you, He bestows attention, He lets His mercy descend upon you. The Arabic root ṣ-l-y — so familiar from ṣalāh — carries warmth, movement, direction. It’s a gesture of nearness.
When Allah says 'He sends ṣalāh upon you', it’s as if ...
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12
6
Sarah Shoaib
Suivre
il y a 44 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 40:7, 42:5, 41:30, 33:43
Angels pray for the steadfast believers — both in this world and for their success in the Hereafter. This is a beautiful and deeply comforting concept in our Deen showing how Allah supports His servants through His creation.
I was praying today at Fajar time feeling comfort, peace and tranquility and the feeling of love for the Angels.
It is quite personal experience, but here to mention the feeling of love and gratitude for our Rabb.
We, as hu...
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12
4
Ali Ali
Suivre
il y a 52 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 22:11, 33:43
بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
For the longest time, I used to think:
If you chose righteousness, if you held tight to the rope of Allah ﷻ,
Then you'd win in the Akhirah, but maybe not so much in the Dunya.
And those who chased the Dunya without Allah — they'd get it now, but lose it later.
But then I came across the verse in Surah Al-Ḥajj,
where Allah ﷻ describes those who lost their faith:
خَسِرَ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ ه...
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14
6
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 41:30-31, 42:5, 33:43, 97:4
We long for laylatul Qadr as angels descend upon the earth - how many ? Hundreds, thousands, even more ?
We don't know.
But we know what they do for us in Sha Allah.
On laylatul Qadr and beyond in Sha Allah.
They pray for us.
They seek forgiveness for us.
They are our supporters in this world, pushing away fear and grief.
What a gift.
We're not alone.
Were surrounded by God's Grace and His angels, day and night Alhamdullilah.
17
0
J Yousef
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 1:1-3, 33:43
Publié dans
The 99 Names of Allah
Rahman and Raheem both come from the same root of ra-haa-meem (ر-ح-م), which means 'ar-riqqa wAl-ta’atuf'—a combination of tenderness and compassion. Raheem is a characteristic that one possesses at all times i.e. it is not a circumstantial state. And God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an, 'It is He who confers blessing upon you, and His angels [ask Him to do so] that He may bring you out from darknesses into the light. And ever is He, to the belie...
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2
0
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:41-44
Want to be showered with God’s blessings and prayed for by angels? Want to be led out of the darkness into the light ?
The recipe is here for us.
Remember God often.
Darkness in this world may come in the form of trials - loss of health, wealth, life, safety, etc. There is a way out though of the darkness. A way to the light with God.
And in the last verse we are reassured that if you endured darknesses in this world, if you endured fear, sa...
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