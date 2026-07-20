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Al-Ahzab
38
33:38
ما كان على النبي من حرج فيما فرض الله له سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل وكان امر الله قدرا مقدورا ٣٨
مَّا كَانَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ مِنْ حَرَجٍۢ فِيمَا فَرَضَ ٱللَّهُ لَهُۥ ۖ سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ قَدَرًۭا مَّقْدُورًا ٣٨
مَّا
كَانَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
مِنۡ
حَرَجٖ
فِيمَا
فَرَضَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُۥۖ
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
وَكَانَ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
قَدَرٗا
مَّقۡدُورًا
٣٨
Nul grief à faire au Prophète en ce qu’Allah lui a imposé , conformément aux lois établies pour ceux qui vécurent antérieurement. Le commandement d’Allah est un décret inéluctable.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Talha Majeed
Suivre
il y a 19 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
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