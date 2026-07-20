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Al-Ahzab
17
33:17
قل من ذا الذي يعصمكم من الله ان اراد بكم سوءا او اراد بكم رحمة ولا يجدون لهم من دون الله وليا ولا نصيرا ١٧
قُلْ مَن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يَعْصِمُكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ إِنْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ سُوٓءًا أَوْ أَرَادَ بِكُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ ۚ وَلَا يَجِدُونَ لَهُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ وَلِيًّۭا وَلَا نَصِيرًۭا ١٧
قُلۡ
مَن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يَعۡصِمُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
إِنۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
سُوٓءًا
أَوۡ
أَرَادَ
بِكُمۡ
رَحۡمَةٗۚ
وَلَا
يَجِدُونَ
لَهُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلِيّٗا
وَلَا
نَصِيرٗا
١٧
Dis : "Quel est celui qui peut vous protéger d’Allah, s’Il vous veut du mal ou s’Il veut vous accorder une miséricorde ?" Et ils ne trouveront pour eux- mêmes en dehors d’Allah, ni allié ni secoureur.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Sajid Bhutta
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 33:17
Today was my first salah in the masjid and there is so much to reflect over.
When I walked in , I saw my imam's 4 year old son who I use to play with. He doesn't know about social distancing , so he screams my name and runs to me for a hug. I was hesitant because I know I can't hug him yet nor play with him yet. But how happy I was and how happy he was.
But when he saw me move away for his own good , his smile turned into a sad frown as if I ...
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