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Al-An'am
120
6:120
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُواْ
ظَٰهِرَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمَ
سَيُجۡزَوۡنَ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَقۡتَرِفُونَ
١٢٠
Evitez le péché apparent ou caché, (car) ceux qui acquièrent le péché seront rétribués selon ce qu’ils auront commis.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Zufisha Khaleel
Suivre
il y a 18 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 6:120
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
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3
0
Khadejah Mehmood
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 66:8, 6:120
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
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