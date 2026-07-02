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Al-An'am
111
6:111
۞ ولو اننا نزلنا اليهم الملايكة وكلمهم الموتى وحشرنا عليهم كل شيء قبلا ما كانوا ليومنوا الا ان يشاء الله ولاكن اكثرهم يجهلون ١١١
۞ وَلَوْ أَنَّنَا نَزَّلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةَ وَكَلَّمَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَحَشَرْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ كُلَّ شَىْءٍۢ قُبُلًۭا مَّا كَانُوا۟ لِيُؤْمِنُوٓا۟ إِلَّآ أَن يَشَآءَ ٱللَّهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ يَجْهَلُونَ ١١١
۞ وَلَوۡ
أَنَّنَا
نَزَّلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةَ
وَكَلَّمَهُمُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَحَشَرۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٖ
قُبُلٗا
مَّا
كَانُواْ
لِيُؤۡمِنُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
يَجۡهَلُونَ
١١١
Et si Nous faisions descendre les Anges vers eux, [comme ils l’avaient proposé] si les morts leur parlaient, et si Nous rassemblions toute chose devant eux, ils ne croiraient que si Allah veut. Mais la plupart d’entre eux sont ignorants.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Fahim Shahriar Shuvro
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 6:111
Once I was derailed from the path of the light, from Siratul Mustaqim. But then, Allah has 'willed' (reference to this verse) to bestow me with Hidayat and Alhamdulillah, all thanks to Allah, I’m now back again on the way to get closer to my Lord, the Most Merciful.
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