The grandeur of the Universe is an indicator of the greatness of its Creator. This greatness is so immense that the resurrection and re-creation of a man is comparatively a very easy task. And then, when one casts a glance upon human society, the advent of the world of the Hereafter seems like a moral necessity. There are some in society who have the insight to see the reality, while there are others who are totally blind to it. Similarly, there are some who in every case observe the principles of justice, while there are others who move away from the path of justice and adopt oppressive methods. The moral sense of man says that the final fate of these two types of human beings should not be identical. If all these things are taken into consideration, it would appear that the coming of the Hereafter is a rational possibility as well as a moral necessity.