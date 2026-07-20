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9
35:9
والله الذي ارسل الرياح فتثير سحابا فسقناه الى بلد ميت فاحيينا به الارض بعد موتها كذالك النشور ٩
وَٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَرْسَلَ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابًۭا فَسُقْنَـٰهُ إِلَىٰ بَلَدٍۢ مَّيِّتٍۢ فَأَحْيَيْنَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ ٱلنُّشُورُ ٩
وَٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَرۡسَلَ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
فَتُثِيرُ
سَحَابٗا
فَسُقۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰ
بَلَدٖ
مَّيِّتٖ
فَأَحۡيَيۡنَا
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلنُّشُورُ
٩
Et c’est Allah qui envoie les vents qui soulèvent un nuage que Nous poussons ensuite vers une contrée morte ; puis, Nous redonnons la vie à la terre après sa mort. C’est ainsi que se fera la Résurrection.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Minela H
Suivre
il y a 41 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:9
Bismillah
Stormy today with pushing rain almost carrying me - the wind.
Then as doing my zikr whilst on zebra crossing almost got run over.
A sudden thunder in my heart but just for a second. I was just startled
Had I died Alhamdulillah ,I was in remembrance
The most important is I knew WHO was in Charge.
Of rain
Of the winds
The storms
The thunder
The car
Time
My mind
My heart
My body and being
The ground itself
And the whole wide globe w...
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9
3
Maryam Nazar
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 13:12, 24:43, 39:53, 78:14, 35:9, 2:164, 30:48, 7:57
We should not allow the thick dark clouds to cover the light of our heart.At times if there is thick dark clouds,it is ok.It doesnt mean that sun has lost its light.We should not carry that heavy cloud inside our heart.
Allah continuously empties the dark cloud by pouring us rain which is very beautiful and loved by everyone.We should also pour our heart out by always turning to him in repentance and asking his forgiveness sincerely.Allah loves ...
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