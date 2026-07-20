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Fatir
30
35:30
ليوفيهم اجورهم ويزيدهم من فضله انه غفور شكور ٣٠
لِيُوَفِّيَهُمْ أُجُورَهُمْ وَيَزِيدَهُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ غَفُورٌۭ شَكُورٌۭ ٣٠
لِيُوَفِّيَهُمۡ
أُجُورَهُمۡ
وَيَزِيدَهُم
مِّن
فَضۡلِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
غَفُورٞ
شَكُورٞ
٣٠
afin [qu’Allah] les récompensent pleinement et leur ajoute Sa grâce. Il est Pardonneur et Reconnaissant.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Ali Ali
Suivre
il y a 26 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:30
Bismillah
"I saw a man going about in Jannah (and enjoying himself) as a reward for cutting from the middle of the road, a tree which was causing inconvenience to the Muslims". - Hadith, Riyad as-Salihin 127
Your lord is Al Shakur.
He rewards the smallest, insignificant acts with Jannah.
We struggle,
We do the Obligatory actions.
We do the Sunnah acts.
Yet we feel we aren't enough.
If let a man enter Jannah because he cut a tree.
What about y...
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4
0
J Yousef
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 64:17, 35:30, 35:34, 42:23
Publié dans
The 99 Names of Allah
Shukr is defined as recognizing and appreciating when good is done. Shakur in Arabic is also used to describe an animal that is given little food but gives back much. So it revolves around receiving something, even if small, and giving back much because of it. God is Ash-Shakur, reminding us that whatever little we do, He appreciates and rewards us for. This is why the Prophet ﷺ reminds us, 'Do not belittle any good deed, even meeting your brothe...
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5
1
Iraj Marjan
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:29-30, 2:86, 61:10, 9:111
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
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15
7
A Siddiqui
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:29-30, 42:23, 2:215, 2:110
Yesterday while I was doing some work around the house, my 3 year old daughter came to show me a $1 bill she found somewhere and said, 'I wanna give this dolla to poy peepo (I want to give this dollar to poor people)'. Even though it was probably my dollar bill to begin with, I wanted to give her a thousand dollars in return! It made me think:
'How much more appreciative and more generous is Allah to His slave than a mother is to her child?'
He...
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27
6
A Siddiqui
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:34, 17:19, 39:7, 35:29-30, 4:147, 76:22
Sometimes trying to do even the basics feels like a struggle. Waking up on a cold morning to pray fajr, avoiding haram, maintaining family ties, praying Isha when you'd rather go to sleep, maintaining your modesty, etc.
But did you know that Allah is ash-Shakoor, The Appreciative?
Imam Al-Ghazali tells us that ash-Shakoor is
'The one who rewards the practice of a few pious deeds many-fold, and in response to the action of a few days, gives lim...
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26
9
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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4
1
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