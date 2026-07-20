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Fatir
18
35:18
ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى وان تدع مثقلة الى حملها لا يحمل منه شيء ولو كان ذا قربى انما تنذر الذين يخشون ربهم بالغيب واقاموا الصلاة ومن تزكى فانما يتزكى لنفسه والى الله المصير ١٨
وَلَا تَزِرُ وَازِرَةٌۭ وِزْرَ أُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَإِن تَدْعُ مُثْقَلَةٌ إِلَىٰ حِمْلِهَا لَا يُحْمَلْ مِنْهُ شَىْءٌۭ وَلَوْ كَانَ ذَا قُرْبَىٰٓ ۗ إِنَّمَا تُنذِرُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ ۚ وَمَن تَزَكَّىٰ فَإِنَّمَا يَتَزَكَّىٰ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٨
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
وَإِن
تَدۡعُ
مُثۡقَلَةٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِمۡلِهَا
لَا
يُحۡمَلۡ
مِنۡهُ
شَيۡءٞ
وَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ذَا
قُرۡبَىٰٓۗ
إِنَّمَا
تُنذِرُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُم
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَأَقَامُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَۚ
وَمَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَتَزَكَّىٰ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۚ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٨
Or, personne ne portera le fardeau de l’autrui. Et si une âme surchargée [de péchés] appelle à l’aide, rien de sa charge ne sera supporté par une autre même si c’est un proche parent. Tu n’avertis en fait, que ceux qui craignent leur Seigneur bien qu’ils ne Le voient pas, et qui accomplissent la prière (As-Salât). Et quiconque se purifie, ne se purifie que pour lui-même, et vers Allah est la destination.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
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Suivre
il y a 48 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:18
My sins are of my own, not of my mother, nor father. My wife, daughter or of my son.
Neither can I carry their sins, try as I might.
But there is Allah, with his tremendous might, power unimaginable, mercy unmatched, and truly deserving to be held in awe. Who can take away mountains of burdens and reset the scales.
So we line up for prayers and ask for forgiveness. For ourselves and our family. For our friends and our people.
Truly, this ...
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19
2
Hafza Eman
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:18
While seeing a mother walking behind her children, carrying not only her own bag but also the two school bags of her sons, it reminded me of this Ayah. It was a small moment, yet it carried a profound reminder. In this world, we often carry the burdens of others. Mothers and fathers take on countless responsibilities without hesitation, doing all they can to ease the path for their children.
In this life, we can carry each other’s loads out of l...
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17
6
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