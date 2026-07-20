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Fatir
13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
مَا
يَمۡلِكُونَ
مِن
قِطۡمِيرٍ
١٣
Il fait que la nuit pénètre le jour et que le jour pénètre la nuit. Et Il a soumis le soleil et la lune. Chacun d’eux s’achemine vers un terme fixé. Tel est Allah, votre Seigneur : à Lui appartient la royauté, tandis que ceux que vous invoquez, en dehors de Lui, ne sont même pas maîtres de la pellicule d’un noyau de datte.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
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Référencement
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