Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
95
2:95
ولن يتمنوه ابدا بما قدمت ايديهم والله عليم بالظالمين ٩٥
وَلَن يَتَمَنَّوْهُ أَبَدًۢا بِمَا قَدَّمَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمٌۢ بِٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٥
وَلَن
يَتَمَنَّوۡهُ
أَبَدَۢا
بِمَا
قَدَّمَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٩٥
Or, ils ne la souhaiteront jamais, sachant tout le mal qu’ils ont perpétré de leurs mains. Et Allah connaît bien les injustes.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 10 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:94-96
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
Voir plus
9
2
sabah firdous
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:90-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
Voir plus
13
3
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante