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Al-Baqarah
86
2:86
اولايك الذين اشتروا الحياة الدنيا بالاخرة فلا يخفف عنهم العذاب ولا هم ينصرون ٨٦
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ فَلَا يُخَفَّفُ عَنْهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ٨٦
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
فَلَا
يُخَفَّفُ
عَنۡهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٨٦
Voilà ceux qui échangent la vie présente contre la vie future. Eh bien, leur châtiment ne sera pas diminué. Et ils ne seront point secourus.
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Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Iraj Marjan
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 35:29-30, 2:86, 61:10, 9:111
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
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15
7
Mustafa Zaib
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:86
Reading this I realized that by doing sins that gave me worldly pleasures, I traded the real pleasures of the hereafter which are given because of the true belief, but because you have not seen them it is easy to forget about them and get what you can from this word may Allah Subhanwatala increase our taqwa
6
0
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 10 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:85-86
In Part
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:85–86) through the Hadith
A contradiction appears in the ayah:
﴿أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ﴾
“Do you then believe in part of the Book and disbelieve in part?” (2:85)
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to conflict among factions from Bani Israil.
They would fight and expel one another,
yet still try to free their captives afterward while following part of the Torah.
Not always t...
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7
3
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:84-86
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
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3
0
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