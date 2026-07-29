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Al-Baqarah
80
2:80
وقالوا لن تمسنا النار الا اياما معدودة قل اتخذتم عند الله عهدا فلن يخلف الله عهده ام تقولون على الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٠
وَقَالُوا۟ لَن تَمَسَّنَا ٱلنَّارُ إِلَّآ أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَةًۭ ۚ قُلْ أَتَّخَذْتُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَهْدًۭا فَلَن يُخْلِفَ ٱللَّهُ عَهْدَهُۥٓ ۖ أَمْ تَقُولُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٠
وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Et ils ont dit:" Le Feu ne nous touchera que pour quelques jours comptés!" Dis: "Auriez-vous pris un engagement avec Allah? Car, Allah ne manque jamais à Son engagement. Non, mais vous dites sur Allah ce que vous ne savez pas."
1
Tafsirs
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Khaleda Islam
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:80
They also say, 'The fire of Hell is not going to touch us, and even if it does at all, it will be only for a few days.' Say, 'Have you obtained a promise from Allah which He would not break? Or, do you attribute to Allah things you do not know? ( 2:80)
** I am not sure if any of you have heard it or not that some Muslims believe being Muslim suffices for entering heaven. I have also heard that Muslims may get punishment for a while, but eventual...
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2
0
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 11 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:80-82
A Few Numbered Days
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:80–82) through the Hadith
After assumption and inherited certainty,
these ayahs turn toward another danger that feels deeply familiar:
﴿وَقَالُوا لَن تَمَسَّنَا النَّارُ إِلَّا أَيَّامًا مَّعْدُودَةً﴾
“And they said: ‘The Fire will never touch us except for a few numbered days.’” (2:80)
Classical tafsir relates these words to some from Bani Israil who believed that any punishment would only be tempor...
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