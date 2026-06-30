Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
8
2:8
ومن الناس من يقول امنا بالله وباليوم الاخر وما هم بمومنين ٨
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَبِٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَمَا هُم بِمُؤْمِنِينَ ٨
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَقُولُ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَبِٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَمَا
هُم
بِمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٨
Et parmi les gens, il y a ceux qui disent: "Nous croyons en Allah et au Jour Dernier!" tandis qu’en fait, ils n’y croient pas.
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Almas K.
Suivre
il y a 20 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
Voir plus
21
6
Salihu Abba
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 102:8, 2:8
Have you ever met a truly honorable person? One clear sign of their integrity is that they always keep their promises; they don’t lie or issue empty threats. Now, if such a person keeps their word, what then of Allah, the Most Honorable? This means that whatever He has warned us about will certainly come to pass.
Reflecting on Quran 102:8, 'Then, on that Day, you will definitely be questioned about ˹your worldly˺ pleasures,' I am compelled to as...
Voir plus
23
1
Nayab Khalid Qazi
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:8
In Al Baqarah 2:8, Allah says:
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَبِٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْءَاخِرِ وَمَا هُم بِمُؤْمِنِينَ
And of the people are some who say, we believed in Allah and in the day last but not they are Momineen.
In every facet of our lives, we find ourselves in profound need of Allah’s guidance and blessings. It’s a beautiful journey of perpetual remembrance, where we humbly implore, 'Oh Allah, accept our prayers.' With eac...
Voir plus
27
3
محمد اشراق
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
Voir plus
13
0
Explorez la communauté de réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante