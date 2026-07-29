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Al-Baqarah
79
2:79
فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩
فَوَيْلٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَكْتُبُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ ثُمَّ يَقُولُونَ هَـٰذَا مِنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ لِيَشْتَرُوا۟ بِهِۦ ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا ۖ فَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا كَتَبَتْ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَوَيْلٌۭ لَّهُم مِّمَّا يَكْسِبُونَ ٧٩
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
Malheur, donc, à ceux qui de leurs propres mains composent un livre puis le présentent comme venant d’Allah pour en tirer un vil profit! Malheur à eux, donc, à cause de ce que leurs mains ont écrit, et malheur à eux à cause de ce qu’ils en profitent!
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:79
We sometimes read verses like this about the People of the book changing their text and feel no fear on ourselves as the Quran is preserved so I would never even think of trying to change a verse in the quran nor would I get away with doing so . But it is not limited to changing the verses literally by erasing it and rewriting it the way you want as the People of the Book did. It also applies to those who change the interpreted meanings to suit...
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5
1
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 11 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:78-79
Inherited Words
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:78–79) through the Hadith
After speaking about those who concealed what they knew,
the Qur’an turns toward another condition of the heart:
﴿وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ الْكِتَابَ إِلَّا أَمَانِيَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَظُنُّونَ﴾
“And among them are unlearned ones who do not know the Scripture except through assumptions and wishful notions, and they do nothing but speculate.” -2:78.
Classical t...
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