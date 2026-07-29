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Al-Baqarah
60
2:60
۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠
۞ وَإِذِ ٱسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦ فَقُلْنَا ٱضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ ٱلْحَجَرَ ۖ فَٱنفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ ٱثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًۭا ۖ قَدْ عَلِمَ كُلُّ أُنَاسٍۢ مَّشْرَبَهُمْ ۖ كُلُوا۟ وَٱشْرَبُوا۟ مِن رِّزْقِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَا تَعْثَوْا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مُفْسِدِينَ ٦٠
۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
Et [rappelez-vous], quand Moïse demanda de l’eau pour désaltérer son peuple, c’est alors que Nous dîmes: "Frappe le rocher avec ton bâton!" Et tout d’un coup, douze sources en jaillirent, et certes, chaque tribu sut où s’abreuver! - "Mangez et buvez de ce qu’Allah vous accorde et ne semez pas de troubles sur la terre comme des fauteurs de désordre."
Tafsirs
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Réflexions
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Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Parveen Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 26:63, 7:117, 2:60
Where is your Staff? 🥢
Bismillah
In Surah Al Baqarah ayah 60 Allah said to Musa (as),' Strike with your staff on the stone'
In Surah Al Araf ayah 117 Allah says, 'We inspired to Moses, 'Throw your staff,' and at once it devoured what they were falsifying.
In Surah As Shura ayah 63 Allah says to Musa,' strike with your staff the sea ..and it parted and each portion was like a great towering mountain '
In the all above situation what do u s...
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14
4
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 12 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:60-61
The Heart That Keeps Looking Elsewhere
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:60–61) through the Hadith
In these verses, water emerges from stone.
وَإِذِ اسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِ فَقُلْنَا اضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ الْحَجَرَ ۖ فَانفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ اثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًا
“And [recall] when Musa prayed for water for his people, and We said: ‘Strike the stone with your staff,’ and twelve springs burst forth from it...”— 2:60
Even the image itself feels overwhelm...
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10
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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