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Al-Baqarah
41
2:41
وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
وَءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلْتُ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَكُمْ وَلَا تَكُونُوٓا۟ أَوَّلَ كَافِرٍۭ بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَا تَشْتَرُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِى ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱتَّقُونِ ٤١
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Et croyez à ce que J’ai fait descendre, et qui confirme ce qui était déjà avec vous; et ne soyez pas les premiers à le rejeter. Et n’échangez pas Mes révélations contre un vil prix. Et c’est Moi que vous devez craindre.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Maliha Khan
Suivre
il y a 31 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:41
"And be mindful of Me." The greatest secret of being closer to Allah and earn peace of heart and certainty lies here. May Allah grant us this mindfulness of Him. Ameen.
7
0
Razia Zahra
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:2-5, 2:41, 62:5
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,
I am currently in a position whereby I cannot do so much note-taking. Usually I have been doing taddabur whilst reading the Qur’an. However, it’s been some time that I have not spent as much time ‘listening’ to the Qur’an. So I decided to listen to the Qur’an and ponder upon it’s meaning.
At the beginning of Surah Al Baqara, two ayats not so far apart from each other struck me particu...
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17
2
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:41
Meaning dont be the first among the children of Israel to deny it, as the kuffar of quraish denied it before them
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