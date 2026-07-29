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Al-Baqarah
34
2:34
واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
وَإِذْ قُلْنَا لِلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ ٱسْجُدُوا۟ لِـَٔادَمَ فَسَجَدُوٓا۟ إِلَّآ إِبْلِيسَ أَبَىٰ وَٱسْتَكْبَرَ وَكَانَ مِنَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٣٤
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Et lorsque Nous demandâmes aux Anges de se prosterner devant Adam, ils se prosternèrent à l’exception d’Iblîs qui refusa, s’enfla d’orgueil et fut parmi les infidèles.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Salihu Abba
Suivre
il y a 20 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 17:14, 91:7-10, 2:34, 47:31
We are often told that Allah is needless of our worship and unaffected by our disobedience. Our prayers do not increase His kingdom, nor do our sins diminish His authority. So why were we created?
Reflecting deeply, it appears that the purpose is not to prove anything to Allah, He is Al-‘Alīm, Al-Khabīr, the One who already knows every secret hidden within the soul. Rather, life is designed to expose to us what truly lies within us. Quran 91:7-1...
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16
1
Tazim Ahmed
Suivre
il y a 25 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:34
Islam IS the submission of our will towards Allah SWT and His commands.
As believers the act of sujood is reserved ONLY for our Rabb and Khaliq.
The earth, the place of prostration reminds us that we were created from the element of sticky clay ‘tinin lazib’ (37:11); clay that is a cohesive yet pliable element formed to give us our individual shapes.
Neither the lowly earth nor the central and elevated part of our bodies, our head; can detra...
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3
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Iraj Marjan
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 68:42-43, 2:34
Sajdah, is a Litmus Test.
It's an act that distinguishes the faithful from the faithless. It was the inaugural commandment given by Allah in the story of Adam's creation, marking the genesis of humanity's journey. This singular act of worship demarcated the obedient from the disobedient, the humble from the arrogant, and the righteous from the wicked.
The divine decree to prostrate was a watershed moment that separated the angels from the devils...
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13
5
Rahmah Salako
Suivre
il y a 28 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:31-34
Knowledge is never neutral.
It always bears fruit, the question is what kind.
Will knowledge lead us to obedience or arrogance?
To submission or resistance?
To humility or pride?
The angels responded to knowledge with submission.
Iblis responded with knowledge mixed with ego.
The difference was not what they knew
but what their hearts did with it.
Allah teaches us a powerful truth:
Above everyone who possesses knowledge is the All-Knowing.
...
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23
0
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:29-37
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
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12
3
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:30-34, 12:43-49
An amazing similarity. In the story of Adam, after asking the angels to name the things that he taught Adam, they admitting to not knowing. So upon Adam proving his superiority in knowledge, Allah asked the angels to prostrate to him. Also in the story of Yousef, after the king asked the interpreters to explain his dream, they were unable to do so, so once Yousef was able to do so after their inability, it resulted in his elevation in status as i...
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7
2
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:30-33, 2:34-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
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5
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