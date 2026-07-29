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Al-Baqarah
254
2:254
يا ايها الذين امنوا انفقوا مما رزقناكم من قبل ان ياتي يوم لا بيع فيه ولا خلة ولا شفاعة والكافرون هم الظالمون ٢٥٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰكُم مِّن قَبْلِ أَن يَأْتِىَ يَوْمٌۭ لَّا بَيْعٌۭ فِيهِ وَلَا خُلَّةٌۭ وَلَا شَفَـٰعَةٌۭ ۗ وَٱلْكَـٰفِرُونَ هُمُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ ٢٥٤
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُم
مِّن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَ
يَوۡمٞ
لَّا
بَيۡعٞ
فِيهِ
وَلَا
خُلَّةٞ
وَلَا
شَفَٰعَةٞۗ
وَٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هُمُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٥٤
Ô les croyants ! Dépensez de ce que Nous vous avons attribué, avant que vienne le jour où il n’y aura ni rançon ni amitié ni intercession . Et ce sont les mécréants qui sont les injustes.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Maryam Nazar
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Sourate 2 et Ayah 63:9-10, 47:35, 2:270, 2:261-262, 2:3, 2:254, 19:76, 2:265, 64:16, 2:274
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
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17
1
Nadrah
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:254
In this verse, Allah said to spend from the rizq Allah gave us before the Day comes. When it's time, nothing will and can help me but myself. Plus, if I were to think of it, nothing is ever mine. Everything I have is from Allah, and everything is His. It does look as if I lose my money and wealth, but I must remember that Allah promised us that He would replace it with something better in the Hereafter. When you give (infaq) some of your possess...
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