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Al-Baqarah
236
2:236
لا جناح عليكم ان طلقتم النساء ما لم تمسوهن او تفرضوا لهن فريضة ومتعوهن على الموسع قدره وعلى المقتر قدره متاعا بالمعروف حقا على المحسنين ٢٣٦
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِن طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ مَا لَمْ تَمَسُّوهُنَّ أَوْ تَفْرِضُوا۟ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ ۚ وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ عَلَى ٱلْمُوسِعِ قَدَرُهُۥ وَعَلَى ٱلْمُقْتِرِ قَدَرُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۢا بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٣٦
لَّا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِن
طَلَّقۡتُمُ
ٱلنِّسَآءَ
مَا
لَمۡ
تَمَسُّوهُنَّ
أَوۡ
تَفۡرِضُواْ
لَهُنَّ
فَرِيضَةٗۚ
وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُوسِعِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
وَعَلَى
ٱلۡمُقۡتِرِ
قَدَرُهُۥ
مَتَٰعَۢا
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِۖ
حَقًّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٣٦
Et on ne vous reprochera pas de divorcer d’avec des femmes que vous n’avez pas touchées, et à qui vous n’avez pas fixé leur dot (Al Mahr). Donnez-leur toutefois - l’homme aisé selon sa capacité, l’indigent selon sa capacité - quelque bien convenable dont elles puissent jouir. C’est un devoir pour les bienfaisants.
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Nadrah
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:236
Last night, we were discussing this verse about talaq. I did a little bit of research and tazakkur for this verse before my class started. I usually go through these verses (anything related to talaq) and think it has nothing to do with me (specifically) because I'm not married yet.
However, after some thoughts and trying to understand its implementation in my life, I somehow find something interesting. It got me thinking that even if I had any...
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2
2
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:236-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
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