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Al-Baqarah
221
2:221
ولا تنكحوا المشركات حتى يومن ولامة مومنة خير من مشركة ولو اعجبتكم ولا تنكحوا المشركين حتى يومنوا ولعبد مومن خير من مشرك ولو اعجبكم اولايك يدعون الى النار والله يدعو الى الجنة والمغفرة باذنه ويبين اياته للناس لعلهم يتذكرون ٢٢١
وَلَا تَنكِحُوا۟ ٱلْمُشْرِكَـٰتِ حَتَّىٰ يُؤْمِنَّ ۚ وَلَأَمَةٌۭ مُّؤْمِنَةٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن مُّشْرِكَةٍۢ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَتْكُمْ ۗ وَلَا تُنكِحُوا۟ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ حَتَّىٰ يُؤْمِنُوا۟ ۚ وَلَعَبْدٌۭ مُّؤْمِنٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن مُّشْرِكٍۢ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَكُمْ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَدْعُونَ إِلَى ٱلنَّارِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يَدْعُوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱلْجَنَّةِ وَٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ ۖ وَيُبَيِّنُ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٢٢١
وَلَا
تَنكِحُواْ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكَٰتِ
حَتَّىٰ
يُؤۡمِنَّۚ
وَلَأَمَةٞ
مُّؤۡمِنَةٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
مُّشۡرِكَةٖ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَتۡكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تُنكِحُواْ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يُؤۡمِنُواْۚ
وَلَعَبۡدٞ
مُّؤۡمِنٌ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّن
مُّشۡرِكٖ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَكُمۡۗ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَدۡعُونَ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّارِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
وَٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦۖ
وَيُبَيِّنُ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لِلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٢٢١
Et n’épousez pas les femmes polythéistes tant qu’elles n’auront pas la foi, et certes, une esclave croyante vaut mieux qu’une polythéiste, même si elle vous enchante. Et ne donnez pas d’épouses aux polythéistes tant qu’ils n’auront pas la foi, et certes, un esclave croyant vaut mieux qu’un polythéiste même s’il vous enchante. Car ceux-là [les polythéistes] invitent au Feu; tandis qu’Allah invite, de par Sa Grâce, au Paradis et au pardon. Et Il expose aux gens Ses enseignements afin qu’ils se souviennent !
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
hafeez saba
Suivre
il y a 49 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:221, 18:82
Why Parents Should Be Righteous
In Surah Kahf, Allah tells us about the journey of Musa (عليه السلام) and Khidr (عليه السلام). One of the incidents was when Khidr repaired a wall in a town without asking for any payment. Musa (عليه السلام) was surprised, but later Khidr explained:
'And as for the wall, it belonged to two orphan boys in the city, and beneath it was a treasure for them, and their father had been righteous. So your Lord intended ...
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12
3
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:221
Allah SWT prohibts use from marrying polytheists due to the fact they call to the hellfire in their speach and actions, and way of life. If we are prevented from marrying them from that reason, and marriage contains many benefits for ones deen and dunya, then mixing with them unnecessarilly is even more dangerous for ones deen unless ones intent is to guide them and he is qualified to do so.
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