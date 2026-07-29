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Al-Baqarah
220
2:220
في الدنيا والاخرة ويسالونك عن اليتامى قل اصلاح لهم خير وان تخالطوهم فاخوانكم والله يعلم المفسد من المصلح ولو شاء الله لاعنتكم ان الله عزيز حكيم ٢٢٠
فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۗ وَيَسْـَٔلُونَكَ عَنِ ٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ ۖ قُلْ إِصْلَاحٌۭ لَّهُمْ خَيْرٌۭ ۖ وَإِن تُخَالِطُوهُمْ فَإِخْوَٰنُكُمْ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ ٱلْمُفْسِدَ مِنَ ٱلْمُصْلِحِ ۚ وَلَوْ شَآءَ ٱللَّهُ لَأَعْنَتَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌۭ ٢٢٠
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۗ
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡيَتَٰمَىٰۖ
قُلۡ
إِصۡلَاحٞ
لَّهُمۡ
خَيۡرٞۖ
وَإِن
تُخَالِطُوهُمۡ
فَإِخۡوَٰنُكُمۡۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُصۡلِحِۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَأَعۡنَتَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٢٢٠
sur ce monde et sur l’au-delà! Et ils t’interrogent au sujet des orphelins. Dis: "Leur faire du bien est la meilleur action. Si vous vous mêlez à eux, ce sont vos frères [en religion]". Allah distingue celui qui sème le désordre de celui qui fait le bien. Et si Allah avait voulu, Il vous aurait accablés. Certes Allah est Puissant et Sage.
1
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Sarah Shoaib
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Référencement
Ayah 2:220
Children are innocent soul
I love children as I see the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet, Peace be upon him.
I started practicing saying Salam on the street in the school on the way.
They loved and gave respect in the same way
I loved all the children of my family.
Last year my sister-in-law's husband expired at a very young age, leaving five children behind.
Three are the grownups, but two are the little one of 11 and 13 years.
I'm amazed and aston...
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18
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