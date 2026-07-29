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Al-Baqarah
21
2:21
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
Ô hommes! Adorez votre Seigneur, qui vous a créés vous et ceux qui vous ont précédés. Ainsi atteindrez-vous à la piété.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Haïrya Ali
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
C’est par la multiplication des actes d’adoration que l’on pourra avoir plus de taqwa / conscience d’Allah.
L’attestation de foi est un acte du coeur qui doit être suivis par des actions. Ces actions ou actes d’adoration sont le symbole de cette foi.
Acte d’adoration c’est la traduction du mots arabe « Ibadah », qui renvoie au fait de driver toute ton énergie dans l’obéissance mais également dans le fait fait de s’empêcher de désobéir par respe...
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5
0
Haïrya Ali
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
C’est par la multiplication des actes d’adoration que l’on pourra avoir plus de taqwa / conscience d’Allah.
L’attestation de foi est un acte du coeur qui doit être suivis par des actions. Ces actions ou actes d’adoration sont le symbole de cette foi.
Acte d’adoration c’est la traduction du mots arabe « Ibadah », qui renvoie au fait de driver toute ton énergie dans l’obéissance mais également dans le fait fait de s’empêcher de désobéir par respe...
Voir plus
2
0
Julie Aoulad-Ali
Suivre
il y a 17 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
7
0
Gail A Lynn
Suivre
il y a 18 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
17
2
Naveela Meral
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
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14
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
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18
2
Sina Pustchi
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
0
0
suher khirallah
Suivre
il y a 3 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 5:100, 51:56, 2:21
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
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15
5
Marina
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
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3
7
Mahjabeen Ahmad
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:21
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
27
2
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