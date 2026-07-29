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Al-Baqarah
203
2:203
۞ واذكروا الله في ايام معدودات فمن تعجل في يومين فلا اثم عليه ومن تاخر فلا اثم عليه لمن اتقى واتقوا الله واعلموا انكم اليه تحشرون ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ فِىٓ أَيَّامٍۢ مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن تَعَجَّلَ فِى يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَن تَأَخَّرَ فَلَآ إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ ۚ لِمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٢٠٣
۞ وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
فِيٓ
أَيَّامٖ
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
تَعَجَّلَ
فِي
يَوۡمَيۡنِ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَمَن
تَأَخَّرَ
فَلَآ
إِثۡمَ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
لِمَنِ
ٱتَّقَىٰۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٢٠٣
Et invoquez Allah pendant un nombre de jours déterminés. Ensuite, il n’y a pas de péché, pour qui se comporte en piété, à partir au bout de deux jours, à s’attarder non plus. Et craignez Allah. Et sachez que c’est vers Lui que vous serez rassemblés.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Azimah Daud
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:203
Hajj Ends… But the Remembrance Begins
'And remember Allah during the appointed days…'
(Al-Baqarah 2:203)
And then what happens?
From verse 204 onwards — until the end of Juz 2 (verse 252) —Allah’s name and essence are everywhere. The word الله appears in almost all ayat. Go thru and discover them one by one.
Why This Pattern Matters?
Hajj Is a Journey of Returning to Allah
After we:
• Say Labbayk,
• Stand in Arafah,
• Sleep under the st...
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9
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:203, 22:27-28
﷽
I pray to Allah that every household in the Muslim ummah echoes with the profound sounds of duas and takbeerat on the Day of Hajj.
اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ، وَاللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ اللَّهُ أَكْبَرُ، وَلِلَّهِ الْحَمْدُ
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illallah,
Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, wa lillahil-hamd.
It is recommended to recite them frequently, especially after prayers,...
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