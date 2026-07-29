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Al-Baqarah
198
2:198
ليس عليكم جناح ان تبتغوا فضلا من ربكم فاذا افضتم من عرفات فاذكروا الله عند المشعر الحرام واذكروه كما هداكم وان كنتم من قبله لمن الضالين ١٩٨
لَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌ أَن تَبْتَغُوا۟ فَضْلًۭا مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ ۚ فَإِذَآ أَفَضْتُم مِّنْ عَرَفَـٰتٍۢ فَٱذْكُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عِندَ ٱلْمَشْعَرِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۖ وَٱذْكُرُوهُ كَمَا هَدَىٰكُمْ وَإِن كُنتُم مِّن قَبْلِهِۦ لَمِنَ ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ١٩٨
لَيۡسَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
جُنَاحٌ
أَن
تَبۡتَغُواْ
فَضۡلٗا
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡۚ
فَإِذَآ
أَفَضۡتُم
مِّنۡ
عَرَفَٰتٖ
فَٱذۡكُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عِندَ
ٱلۡمَشۡعَرِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۖ
وَٱذۡكُرُوهُ
كَمَا
هَدَىٰكُمۡ
وَإِن
كُنتُم
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمِنَ
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
١٩٨
Ce n’est pas un pêché que d’aller en quête de quelque grâce de votre Seigneur. Puis, quand vous déferlez depuis Arafat, invoquez Allah, à Al Mash’ar Al-Harâm (Al-Muzdalifah). Et invoquez-Le comme Il vous a montré la bonne voie, quoiqu’auparavant vous étiez du nombre des égarés .
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 22:27-28, 2:198
Bismillah
Mabrook Dhull Hijjah!
As the first ten days of Dhu al-Hijjah approach, my heart fills with anticipation and devotion.
These sacred days are a time for us to draw closer to Allah, to deepen our worship and remember Him abundantly.
I strive to engage in additional prayers, recite the Quran, and make dhikr, reflecting on the verse, 'And remember Allah during [specific] numbered days' (Quran 2:203).
Gratitude overflows as I ponder t...
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14
5
Mohannad Hakeem
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:198
Throwback...
#Arafa
during my Hajj in 2019
Literally an 'out of this world' feeling
Too spiritual to describe,
Too massive to even try to put in words
Felt like a baby in his infant stages, felt connected not only with my deeper self, but also with my purpose, my creation, my creator,
The sacredness of the time, the place, the people, all come together and give you this once-in-a-life-time feeling.
I don't claim to have become more religi...
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26
12
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