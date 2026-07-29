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Al-Baqarah
197
2:197
الحج اشهر معلومات فمن فرض فيهن الحج فلا رفث ولا فسوق ولا جدال في الحج وما تفعلوا من خير يعلمه الله وتزودوا فان خير الزاد التقوى واتقون يا اولي الالباب ١٩٧
ٱلْحَجُّ أَشْهُرٌۭ مَّعْلُومَـٰتٌۭ ۚ فَمَن فَرَضَ فِيهِنَّ ٱلْحَجَّ فَلَا رَفَثَ وَلَا فُسُوقَ وَلَا جِدَالَ فِى ٱلْحَجِّ ۗ وَمَا تَفْعَلُوا۟ مِنْ خَيْرٍۢ يَعْلَمْهُ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَتَزَوَّدُوا۟ فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ ٱلزَّادِ ٱلتَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَٱتَّقُونِ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ ١٩٧
ٱلۡحَجُّ
أَشۡهُرٞ
مَّعۡلُومَٰتٞۚ
فَمَن
فَرَضَ
فِيهِنَّ
ٱلۡحَجَّ
فَلَا
رَفَثَ
وَلَا
فُسُوقَ
وَلَا
جِدَالَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَجِّۗ
وَمَا
تَفۡعَلُواْ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
يَعۡلَمۡهُ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَتَزَوَّدُواْ
فَإِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
ٱلزَّادِ
ٱلتَّقۡوَىٰۖ
وَٱتَّقُونِ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٩٧
Le pèlerinage (Al Hajj) à lieu dans des mois connus. Si l’on se décide de l’accomplir, alors point de rapport sexuel , point de perversité, point de dispute pendant le pèlerinage. Et le bien que vous faites, Allah le sait. Et prenez vos provisions; mais vraiment la meilleure provision est la piété. Et redoutez-Moi, ô doués d’intelligence !
1
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Rayaan Shafi
Suivre
il y a 39 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 8:29, 2:197, 7:26
"And take provisions, but indeed, the best provision is taqwa." (2:197)
Insha'Allah, in a week from now, I'll be going for Umrah with my parents and with my grandmother as well. Alhamdulillah. It's also the country of my birth, and I haven't been there since I moved to the United States when I was eight, so that's another thing to be excited about.
As we have been packing our things and mentally preparing for the journey, I am frequently rememb...
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30
27
Hammad Fahim
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
One of the most important lessons we take from Hajj, is that we are to have upmost courtesy towards others. Sometimes the scenes around the Ka'bah especially when attempting to touch the Blackstone and draw close to it, leaves much to be desired, with pilgrims charging towards the Ka'bah without due regard for others. This verse is a reminder that even when we seek forgiveness and are passionate to earn Allah's mercy, we are to have upmost regard...
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17
5
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
When we're travelling, we pack the necessary items we need for the journey. And when we stop to stay on our route or even in our destination away from home, once again we generally have and acquire only what's necessary.
We don't get too comfortable because we know were eventually leaving, to go back home in Sha Allah.
In fact, in some cases we are looking forward to moving on and being back home in our 'comfort zone'.
In this verse God te...
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11
0
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
When setting out on a journey to travel, we start to think of all the resources and supplies we need. We may plan, collect, and organize and the reality is the journey may not take place due to unexpected circumstances. Or if the journey takes place, we realize we didn't need all of the resources we planned for or needed something different we hadn't expected !
There is one journey though we are sure of. The journey back to God. And we are told...
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7
0
Sherene Mansor
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16:
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
I find the context of this maxim very powerful.
Hajj is one of the busiest and most crowded of times.
But it can be the loneliest and filled with the quietest and most private of worship.
In the millions that you are in, will He Hear you?
Amongst those big groups of strong and powerful Muslim countries, will He acknowledge you?
In the presence of scholars and imaams doing e...
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5
5
ماريا مرزوقي
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197, 67:13-14
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16: 'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Alhamdulillah for the blessings of performing hajj several years back. It felt like only yesterday. I recall during the preparation period, our group imam reminded us over and over again to be mindful of every single word we intend to utter, every single thought - our inner voice and every single act. In my culture, the imam will say, 'Allah will pay you in cash!' In other w...
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3
2
Wardah Abd Rahman
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16:
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Even when people don’t see, Allah sees. The good I do needs to be align with my intention. Allah sees what His creations cannot see. Even if it’s small to people but heavy to you, Allah knows. Allah rewards your struggle based on your intention. This ayah also reminds to give benefit of the doubt to people. As they say: Don’t judge a book by its cover. Or what you see is not ...
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4
2
Khaleda Begum
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197
#QuranicMaxims
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Even others may not see or overlook, but Allah surely knows that;
You save some water during wudu
You keep putting lights off to save some power
You lower your gaze from something vulgar came to your feed
You don’t participate in a discussion where other people’s affairs discussed
You put your hand at the head of an orphan
You switch music to recitation
You unsubscribe Netflix and ...
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7
3
Abbas R.
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:197, 99:7-8
Often we are raised with the idea that Allah is watching over us if we do something bad. 'Don't do antyhing stupid' or ' Listen to your parents' or 'behave' etc. 'Allah is watching' or 'Allah knows'. But Allah highlights here the good that we are doing, that He knows about it rather than the bad or any mistakes we are doing .
Sometimes we are working so hard in doing good, making sacrifices no one would make and no one bats an eye. 'Whatever ...
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