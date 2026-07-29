Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
178
2:178
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم القصاص في القتلى الحر بالحر والعبد بالعبد والانثى بالانثى فمن عفي له من اخيه شيء فاتباع بالمعروف واداء اليه باحسان ذالك تخفيف من ربكم ورحمة فمن اعتدى بعد ذالك فله عذاب اليم ١٧٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلْقِصَاصُ فِى ٱلْقَتْلَى ۖ ٱلْحُرُّ بِٱلْحُرِّ وَٱلْعَبْدُ بِٱلْعَبْدِ وَٱلْأُنثَىٰ بِٱلْأُنثَىٰ ۚ فَمَنْ عُفِىَ لَهُۥ مِنْ أَخِيهِ شَىْءٌۭ فَٱتِّبَاعٌۢ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَأَدَآءٌ إِلَيْهِ بِإِحْسَـٰنٍۢ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ تَخْفِيفٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَرَحْمَةٌۭ ۗ فَمَنِ ٱعْتَدَىٰ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ فَلَهُۥ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٧٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡقِصَاصُ
فِي
ٱلۡقَتۡلَىۖ
ٱلۡحُرُّ
بِٱلۡحُرِّ
وَٱلۡعَبۡدُ
بِٱلۡعَبۡدِ
وَٱلۡأُنثَىٰ
بِٱلۡأُنثَىٰۚ
فَمَنۡ
عُفِيَ
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
أَخِيهِ
شَيۡءٞ
فَٱتِّبَاعُۢ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِ
وَأَدَآءٌ
إِلَيۡهِ
بِإِحۡسَٰنٖۗ
ذَٰلِكَ
تَخۡفِيفٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَةٞۗ
فَمَنِ
ٱعۡتَدَىٰ
بَعۡدَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَلَهُۥ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٧٨
Ô les croyants! On vous a prescrit le talion au sujet des tués: homme libre pour homme libre, esclave pour esclave, femme pour femme. Mais celui à qui son frère aura pardonné en quelque façon doit faire face à une requête convenable et doit payer des dommages de bonne grâce. Ceci est un allégement de la part de votre Seigneur et une miséricorde. Donc, quiconque après cela transgresse, aura un châtiment douloureux.
1
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 49:9-10, 9:11, 2:178
Scholars have referenced these ayaat to illustrate the enormity of one who abandons Salah and Zakat. That is because Allah SWT refers to the rebellious faction, as well as a convicted killer, as being brothers of the believers (amazingly even in relation to the family of the victim he killed). However He stipulates the establishment of Salah and paying of Zakat as conditions for entry into the brotherhood of Islam.
6
0
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:178
Who ever is forgiven by his brother. He refers to the victims guardian as the brother of the killer to hopefully instill some forgiveness in his heart to forgive rather then have the killer killed in retribution.
It also teaches us that though killing is of major sins , it doesnt take the sinner out of islam as he was referred to by Allah SWT as a brother. So how can we make takfeer of he who does much less then killing?
0
0
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante