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Al-Baqarah
177
2:177
۞ ليس البر ان تولوا وجوهكم قبل المشرق والمغرب ولاكن البر من امن بالله واليوم الاخر والملايكة والكتاب والنبيين واتى المال على حبه ذوي القربى واليتامى والمساكين وابن السبيل والسايلين وفي الرقاب واقام الصلاة واتى الزكاة والموفون بعهدهم اذا عاهدوا والصابرين في الباساء والضراء وحين الباس اولايك الذين صدقوا واولايك هم المتقون ١٧٧
۞ لَّيْسَ ٱلْبِرَّ أَن تُوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ قِبَلَ ٱلْمَشْرِقِ وَٱلْمَغْرِبِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱلْبِرَّ مَنْ ءَامَنَ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ وَٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ وَءَاتَى ٱلْمَالَ عَلَىٰ حُبِّهِۦ ذَوِى ٱلْقُرْبَىٰ وَٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ وَٱلْمَسَـٰكِينَ وَٱبْنَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ وَٱلسَّآئِلِينَ وَفِى ٱلرِّقَابِ وَأَقَامَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتَى ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَٱلْمُوفُونَ بِعَهْدِهِمْ إِذَا عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ۖ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ فِى ٱلْبَأْسَآءِ وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ وَحِينَ ٱلْبَأْسِ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ صَدَقُوا۟ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُتَّقُونَ ١٧٧
۞ لَّيۡسَ
ٱلۡبِرَّ
أَن
تُوَلُّواْ
وُجُوهَكُمۡ
قِبَلَ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقِ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلۡبِرَّ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
وَٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
وَٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
وَءَاتَى
ٱلۡمَالَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
ذَوِي
ٱلۡقُرۡبَىٰ
وَٱلۡيَتَٰمَىٰ
وَٱلۡمَسَٰكِينَ
وَٱبۡنَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
وَٱلسَّآئِلِينَ
وَفِي
ٱلرِّقَابِ
وَأَقَامَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتَى
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱلۡمُوفُونَ
بِعَهۡدِهِمۡ
إِذَا
عَٰهَدُواْۖ
وَٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡبَأۡسَآءِ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ
وَحِينَ
ٱلۡبَأۡسِۗ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
صَدَقُواْۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقُونَ
١٧٧
La bonté pieuse ne consiste pas à tourner vos visages vers le Levant ou le Couchant. Mais la bonté pieuse est de croire en Allah, au Jour Dernier, aux Anges, au Livre et aux Prophètes, de donner de son bien, quel qu’amour qu’on en ait, aux proches, aux orphelins, aux nécessiteux, aux voyageurs indigents et à ceux qui demandent l’aide et pour délier les jougs, d’accomplir la prière (As-Salât) et d’acquitter l'aumône (Az-Zakât). Et ceux qui remplissent leurs engagements lorsqu’ils se sont engagés, ceux qui sont endurants dans la misère, la maladie et quand les combats font rage, les voilà les véridiques et les voilà les vrais pieux !
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Haïrya Ali
Suivre
l’année dernière
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
La piété ne s’exprime pas seulement à travers les actes d’adorations. Elle s’exprime également à travers la patience et le bon comportement pendant les épreuves.
Rester obéissante à Allah, tenir bon, continuer les actes qui nous rapproche de lui et maintenir une bonne image et relation avec lui malgré l’épreuve c’est ça « surtout » faire preuve de piété.
Et ceux même lors d’épreuve « positive » : ou Allah t’accorde ses faveurs et ce que tu dés...
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Rayaan Shafi
Suivre
il y a 36 semaines
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
Alhamdulillah that I was able to perform the Umrah with my parents. My grandmother, who is over 80 years, also performed the Umrah with us. May Allah protect her and forgive all her sins. May Allah forgive all of our sins and those that we prayed for.
We stayed at the Clock Tower (which is quite a tall and accommodating building), and alhamdulillah we were able to get a room that had a Kaaba-facing view from the room's windows, so we could see t...
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Nadia L
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:177
A few days ago, an old non-Muslim friend from my high school days reached out to me on my social media. She mentioned that she was currently experiencing many difficulties, so we scheduled a phone call.
Admittedly, I was a bit apprehensive to have the phone call. I knew it was important to me to find some way to bring our conversation to a discussion on Islam, but I've always been nervous to speak to others about Islam. I never want to come acr...
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9
Hira Younus
Suivre
l’année dernière
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
I was reciting this aayah today and it instantly reminded me of my father . He is generous and most charitable person I ever met . Me and my siblings used to be such fools that we didn’t like him spending money to his immediate family . We stupidly thought why is he still spending on his brothers and sisters while he himself struggled financially. Allah blessed my mother who supported him this . She would welcome his family just like her family ....
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5
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Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
Imagine you're walking through a forest, and you know that somewhere out there, a wise old owl is watching you. You don't see him, but you know he's there, and you feel a sense of peace and guidance because of his presence. That's kind of like ihsan in Islam.
It's not just about believing in God and doing good deeds. It's about living your life with a constant awareness of God, like the owl watching you in the forest. It's about feeling His pres...
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Huda Khwaja
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
Walking into this Ramadan, as with every Ramadan, the content of our conversations was overwhelmingly focused on the internal state and personal relationship with Allah. 'I want to improve my relationship with Allah.' 'I need this spiritual upliftment.' 'Ramadan is my recharge.' And it should be, of course. But 10 days in, Ramadan has revealed that we're willing to start fights in the masjid, speak impatiently with our family members, and disrega...
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sabah firdous
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:177
Just a few ayahs ago the shifting of Qiblah was mentioned as a monumental moment in history which was a test for the believers. Only the true believers followed the Prophet without question and had no problem following him. But this simple act became a matter of dispute for so many others.
Now Allah puts everything in perspective. So the one who followed without question, doesn't get misguided by his arrogance and the one who struggled following...
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ماريا مرزوقي
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 49:13, 2:177
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 23:
'Surely the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you' (49:13)
Subhanallah, my Quran Workbook team and I just completed this surah for our next publication. We reflected that the believers were called 5 times and one time, which is this ayah, Allah SWT called out to all mankind. The call is to remind us, as Sheikh Sohaib originally stated, 'all humanity is descended from one parentage despite ...
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4
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Maha Ezzeddine
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:189, 2:177
Sometimes we overly complicate acts of righteousness. 'Going in the back door' as the verse says, bending over backwards, creating inconvenience, and possibly hurting ourselves or others in order to achieve a preconception of what is good.
'Enter your homes through their proper doors.' Allah (swt) wants us to do things properly, sensibly, and with dignity.
Righteousness is not in turning this way or that way, or going through back door or the...
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2
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:177
If we break down this verse which I find provides us with a ‘Quranic formula’ for ‘bir’, which is so highly regarded that God describes those who have 'bir'; 'those who do an abundance of good deeds will be in everlasting bliss on the day of judgment' (83:22) and 'certainly bound for ’Illiyûn1 ˹in elevated Gardens' (83:18), we see that it includes:
1) The pillars of faith: to believe in Allah, the Last Day, The Angels, The Scripture, The Prop...
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4
1
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