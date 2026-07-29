Se connecter
Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
170
2:170
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما الفينا عليه اباءنا اولو كان اباوهم لا يعقلون شييا ولا يهتدون ١٧٠
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَآ أَلْفَيْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۗ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَهْتَدُونَ ١٧٠
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَآ
أَلۡفَيۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ءَابَآؤُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡقِلُونَ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
١٧٠
Et quand on leur dit: "Suivez ce qu’Allah a fait descendre", ils disent: "Non, mais nous suivrons les coutumes de nos ancêtres." - Quoi ! Et si leurs ancêtres n’avaient rien raisonné et s’ils n’avaient pas été dans la bonne direction?
Tafsirs
Niveaux
Leçons
Réflexions
Réponses
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Méditer
Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
غريبه l Stranger
Suivre
il y a 20 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:170
I thought of how Allah SWT references the disbelievers following their forefathers. It reminded me that I was once told by a fellow Muslim that when, as we all sometimes do, had doubts in her youth, she considered this.
Being born Muslim often leads to us just practising Islam out of habit, and following the practices our family taught us.
But that leaves room for doubt, because, unlike reverts, born Muslims often don't have a moment/s they can...
Voir plus
5
0
Ilhan Marsal
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:170
Whenever I read this ayah my initial thought of who Allah is addressing when he says 'them' is always the disbelievers, polythiests, christians or jews and my mistake, and the mistake of many ( I’m assuming here, bare with me) is that I’m looking at the ayah and not the surah, just 2 ayah’s before in 2:168 Allah says 'O Humanity', therefore adressing everyone, not just the disbelievers, now wwe know Allah is talking to everyone, we need to figure...
Voir plus
8
2
aylin sentuerk
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:170
As a born Muslim, this is actually important to think about. Islam encourages us not to follow the religion of our forefathers blindly. That's also what us Muslims should be careful about as well, even if we are blessed that our family follows the true religion. We shouldn't blindy follow Islam just because our parents are Muslim - we should search for it and be cinvinced by ourselves.
2
0
Marina
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:170
Assalamu alaikum,
When the disbeliver were told to follow what Allah has revealed, they say that they rather follow what their fathers doing. Even though their fathers understood nothing nor were they guided.
I remembered having this sort of conversation when discussing about religious acts and it end up with someone will say my family do this or this is the view from my mazhab.
Well this ayah basically reminds me not to be like disbeliever...
Voir plus
3
1
Kaynat Sarwar
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:170
This ayah, as well as other ayat in quran warn us against blindly following our elders. The previous two ayat warn against following shaytan, a clear enemy. Following old customs and traditions blindly is nothing different from following shaytan.
This applies to us a lot even today. How many commandments of Allah are there which are blatantly ignored, just because our elders were unaware or ignored them?
How many unislamic practices are followe...
Voir plus
1
0
Explorez la communauté Réflexion
Ayah Précédente
Ayah Suivante