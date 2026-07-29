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Al-Baqarah
168
2:168
يا ايها الناس كلوا مما في الارض حلالا طيبا ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ١٦٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ كُلُوا۟ مِمَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ حَلَـٰلًۭا طَيِّبًۭا وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌ ١٦٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
كُلُواْ
مِمَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
حَلَٰلٗا
طَيِّبٗا
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُواْ
خُطُوَٰتِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٌ
١٦٨
Ô gens! De ce qui existe sur la terre, mangez le licite et le pur; ne suivez point les pas du Diable car il est vraiment pour vous, un ennemi déclaré.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Medina Torba
Suivre
il y a 16 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:168
Bismillah.
SubhanAllah, when it comes to the commands in the Qur‘an, most of us believe we are aware of them. Pray, fast, pilgrimage — and the likes. But eating from what is lawful and good (healthy) is a direct command from Allah as well. It can be an act of worship if we intend it to be. Don’t ever think you’re wasting time in the necessary and mundane moments of life. Everything can be an act of worship. Be grateful for the food and remember ...
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11
2
Kulsum Maniar
Suivre
il y a 24 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:35, 2:168
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
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41
4
Maryam Nazar
Suivre
il y a 25 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:183-185, 2:168
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
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12
0
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