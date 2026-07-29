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Al-Baqarah
146
2:146
الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يعرفونه كما يعرفون ابناءهم وان فريقا منهم ليكتمون الحق وهم يعلمون ١٤٦
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَعْرِفُونَهُۥ كَمَا يَعْرِفُونَ أَبْنَآءَهُمْ ۖ وَإِنَّ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنْهُمْ لَيَكْتُمُونَ ٱلْحَقَّ وَهُمْ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٤٦
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَعۡرِفُونَهُۥ
كَمَا
يَعۡرِفُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمۡۖ
وَإِنَّ
فَرِيقٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
لَيَكۡتُمُونَ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٤٦
Ceux à qui nous avons donné le Livre, le reconnaissent comme ils reconnaissent leurs enfants. Or une partie d’entre eux cache la vérité, alors qu’ils la savent!
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Dr Sewera Quaisar
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:146, 6:20
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
The Qur’anic verses about the previous nations recognizing the Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) as they recognized their own sons—such as:
'Those to whom We gave the Scripture know him as they know their own sons. But indeed, a party of them conceals the truth while they know [it].' (Qur’an 2:146)
—reveal a timeless truth about human nature and the struggles of indecision. These verses draw a picture of hearts that can see the ligh...
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