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Al-Baqarah
143
2:143
وكذالك جعلناكم امة وسطا لتكونوا شهداء على الناس ويكون الرسول عليكم شهيدا وما جعلنا القبلة التي كنت عليها الا لنعلم من يتبع الرسول ممن ينقلب على عقبيه وان كانت لكبيرة الا على الذين هدى الله وما كان الله ليضيع ايمانكم ان الله بالناس لرءوف رحيم ١٤٣
وَكَذَٰلِكَ جَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ أُمَّةًۭ وَسَطًۭا لِّتَكُونُوا۟ شُهَدَآءَ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَيَكُونَ ٱلرَّسُولُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيدًۭا ۗ وَمَا جَعَلْنَا ٱلْقِبْلَةَ ٱلَّتِى كُنتَ عَلَيْهَآ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يَتَّبِعُ ٱلرَّسُولَ مِمَّن يَنقَلِبُ عَلَىٰ عَقِبَيْهِ ۚ وَإِن كَانَتْ لَكَبِيرَةً إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ هَدَى ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيُضِيعَ إِيمَـٰنَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِٱلنَّاسِ لَرَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ١٤٣
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
جَعَلۡنَٰكُمۡ
أُمَّةٗ
وَسَطٗا
لِّتَكُونُواْ
شُهَدَآءَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَيَكُونَ
ٱلرَّسُولُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
شَهِيدٗاۗ
وَمَا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلۡقِبۡلَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنتَ
عَلَيۡهَآ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يَتَّبِعُ
ٱلرَّسُولَ
مِمَّن
يَنقَلِبُ
عَلَىٰ
عَقِبَيۡهِۚ
وَإِن
كَانَتۡ
لَكَبِيرَةً
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَى
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيُضِيعَ
إِيمَٰنَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِٱلنَّاسِ
لَرَءُوفٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
١٤٣
Et aussi Nous avons fait de vous une communauté de justes pour que vous soyez témoins aux gens, comme le Messager sera témoin à vous. Et Nous n’avions établi la direction (Qiblah) vers laquelle tu te tournais que pour savoir qui suit le Messager (Moḥammad) et qui s’en retourne sur ses talons. C’était un changement difficile, mais pas pour ceux qu’Allah guide. Et ce n’est pas Allah qui vous fera perdre [la récompense de] votre foi, car Allah, certes est Compatissant et Miséricordieux pour les hommes.
1
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Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Suivre
il y a 17 semaines
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Référencement
Ayah 2:143
In the middle of surah al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the changing of the qiblah from Jerusalem to Makkah and says:
[وَمَا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيُضِيعَ إِيمَانَكُمْ]
"And Allah would not let your faith go to waste." [143]
Commenting on this in his book of tafsir, ibn al-Jawzi wrote:
[قوله تعالى: وما كان الله ليضيع إيمانكم نزل على سبب; وهو أن المسلمين قالوا: يا رسول الله! أرأيت إخواننا الذين ماتوا وهم يصلون إلى بيت المقدس؟! فأنزل الله وما كان الله ليض...
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Ayah 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
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25
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Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
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il y a 2 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:143
A Connection to Allah ﷻ
As a revert, (Salah) this was completely foreign to me. I knew Muslims prayed a lot. I learned that it's a way to connect, share, and find comfort. In Islam, the five daily prayers are like that personal conversation with Allah ﷻ.
They're more than just a religious obligation. They're a way to connect with our Creator, express gratitude, seek guidance, and find peace. Each prayer has its own time and significance:
* F...
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9
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Sabar Ali
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:143
📚 And so We have made you ˹believers˺ an upright community so that you may be witnesses over humanity and that the Messenger may be a witness over you.
Muslim community stands between God and the people, a position formerly occupied by the prophets. This is not a reward for superiority but a massive responsibility, so that all of the Muslims’ social and community-based planning must of necessity be dawah-oriented. Muslims should be most eager t...
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2
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Sarah R
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:143
The only constant is change. It is inevitable no matter what stage of life you are at. More often than not, we are resistant to change because of its unfamiliarity - but that's where growth happens: outside our comfort zone.
Imagine the state of the hearts and minds of the believers who were told to change their qiblah. But intelligence is adopting steadfastness in the words of Allah. The real spirit of worship is when you are asked to change, ...
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1
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Sherene Mansor
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 2:143
#JerusalemintheQuran
This topic has always been close to my heart and every war and incursion firms my resolve to continue using my voice.
No this is not 'political' issue . This is a human rights' issue. The right to live, period!
No this is not a 'historical' concern though history will tell us how we got here, in the first place.
This is not just an Arab issue.
It is not just a Muslim issue.
This is an issue that should affect all humans....
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7
2
Salah Sheikh
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 22:40, 9:111, 2:143
#QuranicMaxims
Day 22:
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Allah guarantees his support for the one who stands up for His sake. You will 'certainly' recieve help from Allah.
As Muslim's, a pillar of our faith is the Shahada - where we bear witness to the truth with our tongues. And those who lose their lives in the way of Allah are Shuhadaa - they are themselves witnesses to the truth. As believers, we must consta...
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1
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Rahmah Salako
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:143
Diversions are not obstacles
We all have visions, aspirations and goals in life. However, when Allah (Exalted is He)
desired a 'diversion' for us in our life endeavors, never should we feel like a complete failure or incapable of completing what we have started.
When directions was changed, companions said 'Some Muslims who offered prayer
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15
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Kaynat Sarwar
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:143
'We only made the direction the one you used to face [Prophet] in order to distinguish those who follow the Messenger from those who turn on their heels: that test was hard, except for those God has guided.'
This ayah is in reference to when the qibla changed from masjid aqsa, to bayt Allah in makkah. The prophet SAW and the muslims, prior to this command would pray in the same direction as all the people of the books would pray, ie towards masj...
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tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
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Référencement
Ayah 99:4, 40:51, 16:89, 2:143, 50:21, 10:29, 24:24
The Quran does a matchless job in cross referencing ayat in a way that puts you to work in order to find the referenced verses. Take for example: 'on the Day the witnesses will stand forth ˹for testimony' (40:51). Who are these witnesses? We find Allah SWT mentions them in various places in the Quran which include Allah SWT himself, the Prophets, the Angels, Our Ummah as a whole, the earth itself (witnessing the sins committed on its surface), as...
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