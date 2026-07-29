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Al-Baqarah
140
2:140
ام تقولون ان ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط كانوا هودا او نصارى قل اانتم اعلم ام الله ومن اظلم ممن كتم شهادة عنده من الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٠
أَمْ تَقُولُونَ إِنَّ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطَ كَانُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ قُلْ ءَأَنتُمْ أَعْلَمُ أَمِ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن كَتَمَ شَهَـٰدَةً عِندَهُۥ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٠
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
إِنَّ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطَ
كَانُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
قُلۡ
ءَأَنتُمۡ
أَعۡلَمُ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
كَتَمَ
شَهَٰدَةً
عِندَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٠
Ou dites-vous qu’Abraham, Ismaël, Isaac et Jacob et les tribus étaient Juifs ou Chrétiens?" - Dis : "Est-ce vous les plus savants, ou Allah?" - Qui est plus injuste que celui qui cache un témoignage qu’il détient d’Allah? Et Allah n’est pas inattentif à ce que vous faites.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Purposeful Muslimah
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:140
What I took away from this verse is that we are all responsible for our actions, and the best legacy we can leave behind for our children is to ensure they continue to worship Allah alone.
I grew up in a community with prominent Islamic teachers, people of dawah, but unfortunately, many of their children couldn't follow this path. Many of their girls are not observing the hijab, and their lifestyles seems far from the lives their fathers lived a...
Voir plus
4
2
Im Mia
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:140
This verse was revealed in Madinah it was revealed because the Christians and Jews used to say that Ibrahim and Ismail and Yaqub and Ishaq they belonged to their religions. So in this ayah Allah is calling on them and telling them that they were indeed the followers of true religion that is Islam so not be fooled by the ones who hide the shahadah because they clearly knows it as Allah has guided them in their books but they changed the true messa...
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5
2
Reshad Noorzay
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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