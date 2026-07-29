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Al-Baqarah
124
2:124
۞ واذ ابتلى ابراهيم ربه بكلمات فاتمهن قال اني جاعلك للناس اماما قال ومن ذريتي قال لا ينال عهدي الظالمين ١٢٤
۞ وَإِذِ ٱبْتَلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ رَبُّهُۥ بِكَلِمَـٰتٍۢ فَأَتَمَّهُنَّ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّى جَاعِلُكَ لِلنَّاسِ إِمَامًۭا ۖ قَالَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِى ۖ قَالَ لَا يَنَالُ عَهْدِى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٢٤
۞ وَإِذِ
ٱبۡتَلَىٰٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
رَبُّهُۥ
بِكَلِمَٰتٖ
فَأَتَمَّهُنَّۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلُكَ
لِلنَّاسِ
إِمَامٗاۖ
قَالَ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِيۖ
قَالَ
لَا
يَنَالُ
عَهۡدِي
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٢٤
Et [rappelle-toi], quand ton Seigneur eut éprouvé Abraham par certains commandements, et qu’il les eut accomplis, le Seigneur lui dit: “Je vais faire de toi un exemple à suivre pour les gens.”- “Et parmi ma descendance?”, demanda-t-il. - “Mon engagement, dit Allah, ne s’applique pas aux injustes.”
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 3 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124
He Fulfilled Them
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:124) through the Hadith
يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، أَيُّ النَّاسِ أَشَدُّ بَلَاءً؟
"O Messenger of Allah, which people are tested most severely?" -
Saʿd ibn Abī Waqqāṣ (ra) once asked the Prophet ﷺ
The Prophet replied:
«الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، ثُمَّ الْأَمْثَلُ فَالْأَمْثَلُ، يُبْتَلَى الرَّجُلُ عَلَى حَسَبِ دِينِهِ، فَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ صَلَابَةٌ زِيدَ فِي بَلَائِهِ، وَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ رِقَّةٌ ابْتُلِيَ عَلَ...
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8
0
Faiza Abro
Suivre
il y a 8 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124
If people dislike you or reject you because of the truth you follow, or if you find yourself alone, then remember that Ibrahim (AS) was alone too. Yet Allah was with him, and He honored him with the title of "Khalilullah" (the Friend of Allah).
Ibrahim (AS) was driven away by his people, but Allah granted him such honor that even today Jews, Christians, and Muslims all claim a connection to him.
Hardships do not necessarily mean that Allah hate...
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16
4
Suleiman Hani
Suivre
il y a 23 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124
When Allah Trains Before He Entrusts
This verse reorders how you read your hardships: the test is not always a sign of rejection, it can be the curriculum before elevation. If you are under pressure, delayed, or stretched thin, Allah may be building the inner weight that responsibility requires, so you do not become arrogant in success or shattered in difficulty.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/R8eeFyMwbV...
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28
2
Faiza Khan
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:130-131, 2:124
~Ibrahim a.s sacrificed his heart for ALLAH s.w.t ~
Even though we believe in ALLAH… Even though we know there must be some good in what’s happening… Even though we know there is some wisdom behind the pain… Even though we know this is a test, as all believers are tested… Still the pain, the sorrow, the weight of not getting what we hoped for, or losing what we loved... it lingers.
And with that pain come the silent questions:
'Why me?'
'Why d...
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24
20
Salihu Abba
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 18:77, 18:82, 2:124, 2:133, 11:46
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
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14
0
Sherene Mansor
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124, 14:7, 2:127
#QuranWeeklyDose
What is the test that I am going through?
What could be a possible reward from Allah SWT?
Points to consider this past week from Ustadz Muhannad.
I took a whole week to think these questions through.
I finally realised that I need to be grateful and to practise gratitude in whatever that I go through.
In these blessed days of Zulhijjah, we are reminded of powerful lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim AS and the tests he ...
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9
1
Sajid Bhutta
Suivre
il y a 6 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124
What does it mean to be a leader ?
The more you reflect on Ibrahim A.S the clearer the answer gets.
A leader is steadfast no matter what trial hits.
A leader leads not only his people but also his family.
A leader doesn't only worry about the people he leads but also the people and leaders to come.
A leader is able to talk with the ignorant and arrogant.
A leader shows mercy to those under him.
A leader guides his people to a place known ...
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12
0
Almas K.
Suivre
il y a 11 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
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12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:124-126
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
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7
2
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