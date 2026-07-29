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Al-Baqarah
103
2:103
ولو انهم امنوا واتقوا لمثوبة من عند الله خير لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٣
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَمَثُوبَةٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ خَيْرٌۭ ۖ لَّوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٣
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَمَثُوبَةٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
خَيۡرٞۚ
لَّوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٣
Et s’ils croyaient et vivaient en piété, une récompense de la part d’Allah serait certes meilleure. Si seulement ils savaient!
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Aireen Akter
Suivre
il y a 2 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 29:64, 39:26, 16:95, 71:4, 68:33, 29:16, 16:41, 2:103, 9:41
❝. . . if only you knew!❞
❝. . . if only they knew!❞
These rhetorical expressions recur in the Qur'an multiple times. In the fast-moving world, they are like pause buttons that freeze you all of a sudden. And from the crevices of your heart comes into being an indescribable range of emotions— are you worried? ashamed? miserable? Perhaps layers of remorse accumulate sooner than you realize. You can't respond to that deep a statement without a s...
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tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
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