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Al-Baqarah
101
2:101
ولما جاءهم رسول من عند الله مصدق لما معهم نبذ فريق من الذين اوتوا الكتاب كتاب الله وراء ظهورهم كانهم لا يعلمون ١٠١
وَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ رَسُولٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌۭ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ كِتَـٰبَ ٱللَّهِ وَرَآءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠١
وَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُمۡ
رَسُولٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
مُصَدِّقٞ
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمۡ
نَبَذَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
كِتَٰبَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَرَآءَ
ظُهُورِهِمۡ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠١
Et quand leur vint d’Allah un Messager confirmant ce qu’il y avait déjà avec eux, certains à qui le Livre avait été donné, jetèrent derrière leur dos le Livre d’Allah comme s’ils ne savaient pas!
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
ekaterina myachina
Suivre
il y a 9 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:99-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
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5
0
tareq abed
Suivre
il y a 8 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 2:101-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
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14
0
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