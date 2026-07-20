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As-Sajda
3
32:3
ام يقولون افتراه بل هو الحق من ربك لتنذر قوما ما اتاهم من نذير من قبلك لعلهم يهتدون ٣
أَمْ يَقُولُونَ ٱفْتَرَىٰهُ ۚ بَلْ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ لِتُنذِرَ قَوْمًۭا مَّآ أَتَىٰهُم مِّن نَّذِيرٍۢ مِّن قَبْلِكَ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ ٣
أَمۡ
يَقُولُونَ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُۚ
بَلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لِتُنذِرَ
قَوۡمٗا
مَّآ
أَتَىٰهُم
مِّن
نَّذِيرٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٣
Diront-ils qu’il (Mohammed) l’a inventé ? Ceci est, au contraire, la vérité venant de ton Seigneur pour que tu avertisses un peuple à qui nul avertisseur avant toi n’est venu, afin qu’ils se guident.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Hana Alasry
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:1-3
Publié dans
Muslim American Society
I'm immediately remind of the first two verses of surat Baqara. Both chapters begin with the opening letters 'alif, lam, meem' and both chapters clarify the nature of certainy the Quran holds. Interestingly though, while surat baqara's next verse will emphasize the actions of the believers, the next verse of surat Sajda focuses on the disbelievers. Another difference to note is that in surat baqara, Allah is referring to the Quran as a Book, whil...
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