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As-Sajda
16
32:16
تتجافى جنوبهم عن المضاجع يدعون ربهم خوفا وطمعا ومما رزقناهم ينفقون ١٦
تَتَجَافَىٰ جُنُوبُهُمْ عَنِ ٱلْمَضَاجِعِ يَدْعُونَ رَبَّهُمْ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ ١٦
تَتَجَافَىٰ
جُنُوبُهُمۡ
عَنِ
ٱلۡمَضَاجِعِ
يَدۡعُونَ
رَبَّهُمۡ
خَوۡفٗا
وَطَمَعٗا
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقۡنَٰهُمۡ
يُنفِقُونَ
١٦
Ils s’arrachent de leurs lits pour invoquer leur Seigneur, par crainte et espoir; et ils font largesse de ce que Nous Leur attribuons.
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
Khalisa M.
Suivre
il y a 35 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 59:18, 32:16, 67:16-17, 10:61, 6:59
Having both fear and hope feels kinda strange sometimes.
You can have great comfort in knowing that Allah ﷻ enumerates everything from the leaves falling on the ground to your tears falling on your prayer rug.
“Not a leaf falls but that He knows it.” (6:59)
But then there’s great discomfort in knowing He counts your transgressions and ingratitude. Then comfort again in knowing He counts your istighfar and repentance.
“Not ˹even˺ an atom’s wei...
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21
0
Sherene Mansor
Suivre
il y a 4 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16
One of my favourite things to do is SLEEP.
I find it extremely difficult to wake up to do extra night prayers. I would promise myself all kinds of rewards just to get out of bed in those glorious hours when sleep is at its best; when dreams are at their loveliest; when my bed and pillows are magically at their softest.
Till I came across this ayat in class:
'Those who 'throw' their bodies out of their beds, pleading to their Rabb in absolute ...
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7
4
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16
Despite the common discourse of the night prayer being a practice reserved for those pure of heart and those who have already reached high levels in their spirituality, the night prayer is actually for everyone, regardless of where they are on their journey.
Ibn Rajab compared the last part of the night to a mine of diverse resources for people to extract for their various needs. The weak sinners, who are struggling to maintain a connection wit...
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14
2
Maha Ezzeddine
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 13:12, 32:16
In Fear and Hope... this phrase is used in the Quran at least twice in the context of making dua.
It is also used one other time - to describe what we feel when we see an awe-striking, fearsome creation: lightning.
What do we feel when Allah shows us lightning?
Fear of something so powerful and unstoppable and unearthly.
Hope for a gentle rain and new life on earth.
Can we place our finger on that awe and fear and hope that lightning inspir...
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4
0
Maha Ezzeddine
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16
Publié dans
Muslim American Society
Their worship at night channels into good works and mercy in the day. The proof of their sincerity and faith at night shows in their charity by day.
The Prophet (s) said in a longer hadith, '....Prayer is light. Charity is proof....'
https://40hadithnawawi.com/index.php/the-hadiths/hadith-23
This is the nature and blessings of worship - it transforms us into better and more merciful agents of change on earth. Often in the Quran we find ima...
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1
0
Maha Ezzeddine
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16
Publié dans
Muslim American Society
What is the collective impact of a Muslim community that, in general, does not get up to pray at night?
I wish there was an anonymous study to find out how many of us are actually getting up to pray at night (not just in Ramadan). And I wish I could meet and talk to people who have managed to make it a consistent part of their life. Because we don't really talk about it except as a general recommendation.
5
5
Sirotum Daud
Suivre
il y a 3 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16-17, 67:19
{ The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said, “Take on only as much as you can do of good deeds, for the best of deeds is that which is done consistently, even if it is little.” }
(Sunan Ibn Majah, 4240)
Let's take a habit as simple as saying alhamdulillah—attributing the praise to Allah—regularly: for moments when you find good; alongside moments where you find otherwise; even in moments between where you wouldn't have thought about it.
It wouldn't be st...
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23
2
hafeez saba
Suivre
il y a 47 semaines
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16-17, 17:79
Our lives are often filled with uncontrolled events and endless desires most of them tied to the dunya. We run after needs, comforts, and wishes that rarely end. Yet, in the stillness of the night, Tahajjud opens a different door. It is not about worldly wishes; it is about the soul’s yearning.
At that sacred hour, when everything is silent, a believer pours out their heart. The tears that fall are not about asking for this world but about seeki...
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10
3
Hamaad Ali Akbar
Suivre
l’année dernière
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:16-17, 39:9
The Bliss of Qiyam
This Ramadan, I’ve tried my best to wake up and pray just two rak’ahs of tahajjud in the final third of the night. And subhanAllah, I have felt that bliss.
There’s something indescribable about standing in the stillness of the night, whispering your fears, hopes, and dreams to Allah. The world is asleep, but He is listening.
'˹Are they better˺ or those who worship ˹their Lord˺ devoutly in the hours of the night, prostrating ...
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12
12
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 3 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:15-17
How would you feel if a loved one told you they have the best surprise that will be a source of absolute joy for you that you could never imagine ?
Now imagine when Allah, and to Him belongs the Greater Example, tells us in the Quran 'No soul can image what delights are kept in store for them as a reward for what they used to do'.
In a Quran class today alhamdullilah, our teacher, may Allah bless her, shared the five qualities that can make on...
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34
4
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