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15
32:15
انما يومن باياتنا الذين اذا ذكروا بها خروا سجدا وسبحوا بحمد ربهم وهم لا يستكبرون ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا يُؤْمِنُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَا ذُكِّرُوا۟ بِهَا خَرُّوا۟ سُجَّدًۭا وَسَبَّحُوا۟ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّهِمْ وَهُمْ لَا يَسْتَكْبِرُونَ ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
إِذَا
ذُكِّرُواْ
بِهَا
خَرُّواْۤ
سُجَّدٗاۤ
وَسَبَّحُواْ
بِحَمۡدِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَسۡتَكۡبِرُونَ ۩
١٥
Seuls croient en Nos versets ceux qui, lorsqu’on les leur rappelle, tombent prosternés et, par des louanges à leur Seigneur, célèbrent Sa gloire et ne s’enflent pas d’orgueil .
1
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Les réflexions sont des points de vue personnels (révisées dans un souci de qualité), et ne doivent pas être prises comme des vérités absolues.
R. Ebied
Suivre
il y a 3 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:15-17
How would you feel if a loved one told you they have the best surprise that will be a source of absolute joy for you that you could never imagine ?
Now imagine when Allah, and to Him belongs the Greater Example, tells us in the Quran 'No soul can image what delights are kept in store for them as a reward for what they used to do'.
In a Quran class today alhamdullilah, our teacher, may Allah bless her, shared the five qualities that can make on...
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34
4
Maryam Nazar
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
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9
3
Salah Sheikh
Suivre
il y a 5 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:15-16
This is why this deen is so beautiful and so perfect. It has the perfect balance of hope and fear. We don't arrogantly believe that we are guaranteed Jannah like some other religions. Nor do we believe that anyone has to die for us to be saved. What incentive would there be to live a good life then?
We turn to Allah in hope and in fear – never allowing our hope to delude us nor allowing our fear to cause us to despair.
7
4
Maha Ezzeddine
Suivre
il y a 7 ans
·
Référencement
Ayah 32:15-16
Publié dans
Muslim American Society
We might wonder sometimes if we have true faith, what true faith looks and feels like.
So Allah (swt) in His amazing book gives us this description that is so sensitive , responsive and tangible. The description includes the full range of motions, feelings, expressions, character traits and outward actions that the believers are engaged in, in essentially a single moment of time, so we can piece together what Iman should look and feel like, and ...
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