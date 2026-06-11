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6
92:6
وصدق بالحسنى ٦
وَصَدَّقَ بِٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ٦
وَصَدَّقَ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
٦
et déclare véridique la plus belle récompense.
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العربية
Al-Tafsir al-Wasit (Tantawi)
( وَصَدَّقَ بالحسنى ) أى : وأيقن بالخصلة الحسنى ، وهى الإِيمان بكل ما يجب الإِيمان به ، أو أيقن بالملة الحسنى ، وهى ملة الإِسلام ، أو بالمثوبة الحسنى وهى الجنة .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran