In the present world, the freedom given for the purposes of human trial allows man to find some excuse or the other for not admitting the Truth. He will find some word or the other to reject any proposition put to him. Sometimes it happens that an individual will try to counter convincing arguments by meaningless pleadings. At other times he simply ignores the argument given and demands something entirely different which, for some reason, has not so far been presented. An extreme example of this is the Prophet presenting his message supported by clear arguments to his audience, their not paying any attention to it and, completely ignoring it, saying, ‘Where is the punishment—in case of our refusal— about which you informed us? Bring it on us and let us see it.’